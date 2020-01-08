Vermont deer hunters had a good year in 2019

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says deer hunters had another good year in 2019, taking almost 16,500 deer during the fall deer hunting seasons.

In preliminary figures released Wednesday, the department says the 16,479 deer taken during the fall deer hunting seasons was the fourth highest since 2000. The deer were taken during Vermont’s archery, rifle, youth and muzzleloading deer hunting seasons.

“The legal buck harvest of 9,982 was similar to the previous three-year average of 9,833, and it was the third highest buck harvest since 2002,” said deer project leader Nick Fortin.

Fortin says the primary goal of Vermont’s deer management strategy is to keep the deer herd stable, healthy and in balance with available habitat. He says a strong buck harvest following the relatively severe winter of 2018-2019 demonstrates the value of keeping the deer population in balance with its habitat.