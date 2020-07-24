Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down

Terje Anderson will step down as Vermont Democratic Party Chair, telling the party’s executive committee he needs to focus on his health.

“Serving as Vermont Democratic Party Chair has been one of the greatest honors of my decades of political involvement, and it greatly saddens me to have to leave,” Anderson said in a statement. “But, especially during an election year, the Party deserves to have a Chair who can fulfill the role. I will remain involved and fully support the VDP in any way I can going forward, albeit in a more limited capacity.”

The Vermont Democratic Party can’t hold an election for a new Chair until at least 30 days after the announcement of a resignation. A special meeting will be held in late August or early September.

In the meantime, Anderson will be working with a committee of party officers to make sure all the essential work of the Chair is still completed.

“I leave with full confidence in the capable professional staff that carries out the work of the party day-to-day, in our talented elected officials and candidates, and in the countless volunteers who lead on the state, county and town committees, and all those who support the party across the state,” Anderson said.

Anderson had been Chair of the Vermont Democratic Party since 2017.