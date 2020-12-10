Vermont Department of Libraries table petition to rename Negro Brook in Townshend State Park

A decision on whether to rename a brook in the Townshend State Forest will wait following a lengthy discussion Tuesday with the Vermont Board of Libraries Geographic Renaming Committee.

Two Burlington residents with the help of Vermont Historians and Townshend community members drafted a petition to rename what’s called “Negro Brook” to “Susanna Toby Brook.”

Susanna Toby was one of only 15 black residents of Townshend in the early 1800s. She took care of her family and community while her husband fought in the Revolutionary War.

The petitioners believe the current name of the brook needs to be re-examined but others strongly disagree.

“As a person coming from the South, I find it stunning that there would be people that would say that the term Negro is racist. It’s a name that was given to us as compared to the other N-word. For that, growing up in the South, you would love that name as opposed to the opposing,” said State Librarian Jason Broughton with the Vermont Board of Libraries Geographic Renaming Committee.

However, petitioner and co-founder of Rename Negro Brook Alliance Alex Hazzard doesn’t see it that way.

“The difference for me is that now in 2020 that word is offensive. That’s no longer the word we use to describe black experiences, black people,” said Hazzard.

The committee motioned to table the petition until January to include the perspectives of indigenous people and their connection to the brook.