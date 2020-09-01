Vermont DMV reopens several offices by appointment only

Three offices of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles reopened to the public on Monday by appointment only using a new online scheduling system.

DMV offices in Montpelier, South Burlington and Rutland are now open from 8 am to 4 pm. Customers with appointments are asked to arrive ten minutes early so DMV staff can review and verify all the required paperwork.

Vermont DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli said work is underway to reopen other offices in the near future, such as Springfield and Newport. She added that it was a busy reopening day.

“This week alone, with exams, we have a little over 2,000 appointments scheduled,” Minoli said. “I had the opportunity to spend the morning in South Burlington with the team and our customers when we opened the door. The wait time is very little, because you have the appointment.”

Customers using the online scheduling system can see when the earliest available appointment is based on their location and the type of service required.

Many services are available online or by mail, and the DMV urges customers to take advantage of the efficiency and ease of utilizing those options. Online services include license renewals, replacement licenses, registration renewals, replacement registrations, address changes, learner permit exams, paying reinstatement fees, and many commercial vehicle transactions.

Last week, Minoli addressed the reopening process and the work that’s been done to ensure many services are still available remotely.

“Throughout the COVID-19 State of Emergency and temporary closure of our offices, we have been fully aware of the services that Vermonters need and we have been pursuing solutions to better serve them,” Minoli said. “While DMV employees have continued to work daily covering mail, on-line, and email requests, our goal always has been to re-open as quickly as possible with health and safety protocols in place.”