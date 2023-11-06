MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be temporarily closing its doors to the public starting this Wednesday, with a planned reopening on the fifteenth. The move comes as part of an essential upgrade to the state’s DMV computer system, which is reportedly outdated and inefficient.

The decision to upgrade the system is a result of Vermont lawmakers passing Act 41 back in June. The existing DMV Commissioner cited difficulties in registering data into their outdated system, causing delays and, at the same time, noted the high cost associated with printing registration stickers. The new computer system aims to streamline and modernize the registration process by eliminating the need for registration stickers, which are no longer required.

During this closure, new DMV employees will undergo training, ensuring they are well-prepared to use the upgraded system. The state DMV is looking forward to implementing this new technology, which will enable them to process vehicle information transactions in real-time. Commissioner Wanda Minoli expressed confidence that this modernization will lead to quicker and more efficient services for customers.

“We are customer service-driven; we need to meet everyone’s needs in the best possible way, and this is a tool that gives us that opportunity,” Commissioner Minoli stated.

While the DMV offices are temporarily closed to walk-in visitors, online appointments will still be available for services like driver’s license renewals and temporary registration requests. However, those looking to renew their vehicle registrations will need to wait until the offices reopen on the fifteenth. This downtime is expected to have a positive impact on overall service efficiency, as the DMV gears up to provide real-time registration processing.