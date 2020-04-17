Vermont DOC working to prepare for ‘worst-case scenario’ COVID-19 breakout

After moving 32 inmates with COVID-19 from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans to the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, the Vermont Department of Corrections is working to prepare for another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Northeast Correctional is currently the only Vermont prison operating as a ‘surge facility’, and is equipped to handle up to 80 COVID-19 inmates.

“We are now planning for a worst-case scenario,” said Jim Baker, interim DOC commissioner. “I’m talking about a major breakout in a facility where we get triple digit numbers.”

35 inmates and 17 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Baker detailed how the transport of inmates to St. Johnsbury operated.

“This took an enormous amount of coordination,” Baker said. “We had pre-staged transportation vehicles as part of our strategy and we had pre-staged PPE for our staff and inmates, and that plan was executed flawlessly.”

The Department of Corrections has also set up a new online portal for family and friends of inmates.