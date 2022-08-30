As students prepare to return to the classrooms, COVID-19 continues to be monitored in schools by the State of Vermont. Several weeks ago, the Vermont Department of Education released a memo to school nurses on sickness and testing policies for students experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms.

The memo says that all students showing symptoms should be handled by school nurses. Some of the symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, and coughs. The memo calls on schools to have isolation spaces that allow ventilation to the outside of the building. Testing can be done at school, but only with the permission of a student’s parent or guardian.

As a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott spoke about how the state is working with schools during what he calls “the endemic stage.”

“I hope we’re on the other side of this but we’re continuing to monitor on a day-to-day basis, and we will react accordingly. At this point in time, we’re on the other end of this,” said Scott.

If students experiencing mild symptoms test and get a negative antigen test result, they can be sent back to class but they’ll be given an additional test sent home with them and will need to test negative at the start of the next school day.

The Vermont Department of Education recommends all students and staff to stay up-to-date on vaccinations.