Vermont activated its Emergency Operations Center this morning, as state leaders prepared for widespread power outages and potentially dangerous conditions on the road. Governor Phil Scott addressed the storm and advised people on how to stay safe.

The rain, freezing temperatures, and strong winds made a dangerous combination. Governor Scott called it “unique from other storms we’ve had over the years.”

“Utilities are doing the best they can through very difficult conditions, often in very remote and isolated areas. We all need to be prepared, patient, and take care of each other,” he notes.

Early Friday, high winds knocked down trees and power lines, cutting power to thousands of Vermonters. Crews have spent the day getting the power back on to the 50,000 people affected, according to VTOutages at 4:30 p.m.

Going into the evening, Scott and other safety leaders urge drivers to stay off the roads for non-essential travel, as temperatures drastically dropped. The director of Vermont Emergency Management, Erica Bornemann, makes one concern clear:

“Our primary concern and our priority for managing the state response to this event is assessing sheltering need and developing a plan to provide shelter and warming centers across the state to communities that are hit the worst.”

With power gone for long periods of time, warming shelters may be in use. People in need can call 211.

Bornemann adds “the power is going to be off for quite a while, for some people. I can’t stress enough how important it is to ensure that you have a plan for your own personal safety, especially as we go into the weekend while people are trying to celebrate holidays.”

She urges people to check on any elderly neighbors or people you think may need help. The CEO of Green Mountain Power, Mari McClure, also offers an important guideline:

“Always stay away from downed lines and trees. Please call us to alert us to those, and do not attempt to remove them yourself.”

McClure notes, between state utility crews and GMP’s own crews, there’s more than 400 workers ready to respond to outages.