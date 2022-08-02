Newfane, VT — The ranks of first responders could be expanding in Vermont with the launch of the state’s first EMS Academy in Newfane this fall. The Vermont EMS Academy serves under Rescue Inc., which has been servicing Southeast Vermont since 1966.

The academy will offer advanced critical care paramedic classes and courses under the American Heart Association. There will be a small number of courses for its soft launch on September 6.

“There aren’t a lot of opportunities for students to take classes in Vermont,” said Marc Schauber, Program Manager for Vermont EMS Academy. “In rural Vermont, you can be a half hour, forty-five minutes, over an hour away from a hospital, so it’s even more important that our pre-hospital care technicians are trained really well, trained above and beyond what the courses tend to offer – which is why we’re offering more and more advanced classes because you’re with your patient for a lot longer.”

VEMSA will have “state of the art facilities” to offer continuing education for doctors and nurses in addition to getting trained EMTs into the field.