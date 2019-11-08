Vermont environmental advocate sues Ben & Jerry’s for false advertising

A Vermont environmental advocate and former candidate for governor is suing Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company for false advertising, saying the milk and cream in its products do not, in fact, come from “happy cows.”

In a complaint filed Oct. 31 in federal court in Burlington, James Ehlers, the longtime executive director of Lake Champlain International, accuses the company and Unilever of deceiving consumers.

Ehelers, who ran for the Democratic nomination for Vermont governor in 2018, says many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations. He says only some are part of the company’s “Caring Dairy” program.

A Ben & Jerry’s spokesman said Friday that the company doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits. He said it’s proud of the work it’s done with Vermont family farmers and is committed to building a resilient, regenerative dairy supply.