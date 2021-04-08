Vermont executive chef to appear on Food Network

In two weeks, A Vermont restaurant will appear on the Food Network.

The series is called Chef Bootcamp, where self-taught chefs from across the country showcase their skills and abilities in the kitchen.

Representing the state and the Queen City is El Gato Catina’s Executive Chef Cody Nash-Gibney.

“I never went to culinary school. Everything I’ve been learning has been kind of grinding in the industry for the past 10 years,” said Nash-Gibney.

But that changed when he was given the opportunity to train with celebrity chef Cliff Crooks.

“It was a crazy experience to be working with someone who is at the level he is in the industry…I grew more in those four days than I have in my entire career,” said Nash-Gibney.

Cody is one of three chefs in the episode. Individually, they must prepare creative meals and prove that they are fit to run their respective restaurants. He says the experience taught him about himself as both a chef and person.

“I had an addiction in my past. It’s something I am very, very proud to have gotten through. And I think cooking had a huge piece in getting me through my trauma,” said Nash-Gibney.

Restaurant owner Theresa Sanchez-Bertram says she’s grateful for her staff, especially during the pandemic.

“Everything in a restaurant…The heart of the restaurant is your staff,” said Sanchez-Bertram.

She says the episode will teach viewers a lot about the restaurant industry.

“Watching the episode you’re going to see different people trying to make it in this business. And it starts with the management and the chef and the idea and all of us owners who are passionate about our business and our food,” said Sanchez-Bertram.

For Cody, the show further solidified his passion for cooking.

“The show made me appreciate how much it has given me. You don’t really realize how much of a gift a passion can be when they’re tied into one,” said Cody.