Burlington, VT- Vermont has expanded eligibility for the Mpox vaccine and has increased vaccination opportunities, but officials say that supplies of the vaccine are still limited.

In an announcement made on Thursday, the Health Department said it will be offering appointments at its Local Health Offices around the state starting Friday, Sept. 2.

As far as who can get the vaccine, the Department of Health says, “Vermonters who identify as gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, who had or expect to have more than one sexual partner are eligible for vaccination.”

The Health Department also says that people who have possibly been exposed to the virus should make an appointment get vaccinated.

The vaccine, used to prevent Mpox and small pox, is called JYNNEOS. The vaccine is given intradermally, between layers of skin rather than under the skin, to maximize the number of available doses.

The federal supply of vaccines is determined by population of people considered at-risk, and the number of new cases. As of Thursday, Vermont has received 226 vials of vaccine.

In the announcement, the Health Department provided this list of places offering the vaccine by appointment only:

Planned Parenthood – All locations (patients and non-patients accepted)

Community Health Centers of Burlington – Limited locations (current patients only)

University of Vermont Infectious Disease/Comprehensive Care Clinic – Limited locations (current patients only)

Health Department Local Health Offices. Starting Sept. 2, please call the Health Department to schedule an appointment at 802-863-7200 ext. 2 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Our call center will also be open this weekend only (Sept. 3 and 4) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Experts say Mpox is a rash that may look like pimples, blisters or sores. It can spread to anyone through close and often skin-to-skin contact with someone who is infected

Vermont currently has three confirmed cases of Mpox, but there are more than 18,000 cases in the United States.