Vermont expelled from extended federal jobless benefits program

Next Saturday, the U.S. Department of Labor is kicking the state of Vermont out of its extended benefits program for people out of work. According to the Vermont Department of Labor, federal officials notified them Friday night.

The Green Mountain State’s unemployed population has fallen below the threshold necessary to remain in the program. Last week, 885 Vermonters filed for extended benefits.

The program has allowed people to file for 13 more weeks of jobless benefits than usual. Vermont labor officials wrote that more than two dozen states have been expelled from the program so far.