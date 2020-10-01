Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi

Interim Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says Vermont has extended its contract for a year to house more than 200 inmates at a private Mississippi prison with some new stipulations after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected a majority of the Vermont inmates.

The Corrections Department is also hoping to put plans in place to end the practice of sending inmates to Mississippi. Vermont currently does not have the space to hold these inmates.

He said Thursday that the Corrections Department also hopes to put a plan in place to end the practice of shipping inmates to Mississippi, which it does because of a lack of capacity in Vermont prisons. Baker says none of the 211 inmates housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility operated by CoreCivic currently have COVID-19.