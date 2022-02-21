Opioid overdose deaths are on the rise nationwide and in Vermont, due to the onset of the pandemic. A new CDC report shows more than 100,000 people have died of an overdose during a year-long period ending in September 2021. Vermont saw the second-highest change compared to other states, with opioid-related deaths up nearly 60 percent from the year prior.

Lila Bennet, the Executive Director of the Journey to Recovery Community Center in Newport says she’s seen a distinct increase in people seeking help in addiction treatment. “When so many people lost their jobs, we saw a huge spike in addiction, not necessarily overdoses but it’s all accumulating now.”

Bennet notes it can be difficult getting help because a lot of the time, people don’t always realize when they have a problem. “Like oh, I’m not an addict, you know I started because I had surgery and I am just managing my pain but I can’t manage my pain and it gets really out of hand.”

Cindy Boyd, the Executive Director of the Kingdom Recovery Center in St. Johnsbury says there’s a stigma and shame around people getting help. “Because they have been told by multiple people you’re an addict, you are never going to get better, and for them that is a real struggle. They feel so guilty and ashamed of living that life that sometimes they don’t feel worthy.”

Dr. Rita Roy, the CEO of the National Spine Health Foundation says back pain is the leading cause of disability in the United States and in the world, which can be a common segue to opioids. “One in three people are experiencing a neck or back condition, so you can see how that quickly becomes a very large problem and if people are using opioids for their pain control, now we have a massive problem.”

Boyd says that with the prevalence of fentanyl, the addiction seems to be different. “It’s very hard to detox, it’s really hard to stop. The relapse rate is much higher now that we are seeing a prevalence of fentanyl on everything.”

Boyd and Bennet want people to understand there is help for people facing addiction. “And that they aren’t going to be judged and it is okay if you are a mom, and it is okay if you are a dad. Whoever you are, we want to help you.”