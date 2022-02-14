Days after a deadly shooting in Minnesota took place as a result of a ‘no-knock warrant’, Vermont faces an urgent push to ban such warrants in this legislative session. No-knock warrants allow police to enter a home without first announcing their presence and advocates say Vermont is not immune to what is being seen in other states and we shouldn’t wait until something happens to act.

“Our homes are entered and we are shot. We turn our backs and we are hot. We scream in fear and we are shot,” says Steffen Gillom, President of the Windham County NAACP. “We are done dying, truly.”

Lawmakers pushing for a change say there are between 8 to 10 cases where an innocent person is killed by police during a no-knock warrant in the United States each year. Just last week, 22-year-old Amir Locke was gunned down in Minnesota while he was sleeping. Breonna Taylor, another notable case, died when police entered her home unannounced. Vermont leaders are now demanding an end to the practice before the state becomes part of that statistic.

“We should be proactive,” says Mia Schultz, President of the Rutland Area NAACP. “Why do we have to wait for a Kentucky or Minnesota event to happen in Vermont? Vermont is not immune to police violence.”

Advocates cited a no-knock incident in Vermont where a stray bullet entered a neighbors’ home. Right now, there’s legislation in the works aimed at police accountability and oversight.

“That same sentiment and that promise that was made through those gestures, through those statements, photo opportunities, now need to be written into law to ensure they’re not just here for a moment but to make those changes for a permanent lifetime,” said Kiah Morris, Movement Politics Director of Rights & Democracy.

Morris is referring to actions announced after the murder of George Floyd, actions like implicitly biased training and declaring racism a public emergency. Morris says it was performative, not practical, because rates of disparity and arrests in Vermont have not shifted.

Current bills in Vermont would put an end to no-knock warrants as well as qualified immunity and school resource officers. There’s also legislation to form a community oversight committee and stop officers from using false information to coerce a confession.

“The idea being we need to remove law enforcement and remove those countries from investigating themselves in investigating egregious incidents, where death may occur,” said Morris.