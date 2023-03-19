Burlington, VT– Families from Afghanistan who resettled in Vermont came together this Sunday to celebrate a holiday symbolizing hope and new beginnings.

Nowruz is a holiday that marks the beginning of spring, but also symbolizes peace and understanding to the many that come together on this day.

“It’s a celebration that brings millions of people together across the globe, transcending cultures, borders and languages,” says Sayed Khaliullah Anwari of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. “It helps us navigate the darkness and uncertainty that may come our way,” he adds.

Organized by the USCRI and the Vermont Afghan Alliance, close to 150 families came from all over the state, including Brattleboro, Bennington and Rutland.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski welcomed them. “The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we are all shaped by the cultures and traditions of the people that make up our great country,” says Krowinski.

Nowruz means “a new day,” and the holiday dates back over 3,000 years. It sends a message of renewal, rebirth, and friendship.

“It has deep roots in the Middle East and Asia. Celebrating this festival helps other people from across the world to understand your culture, values and tradition,” says Wazir Hashimi, the founder of the Vermont Afghan Alliance. “People exchange peaceful message and forget the difference in order to make their relationship strong,” he says.

Families were excited to mark a new chapter with this holiday and celebrate hope.