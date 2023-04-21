GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — In preparation for Earth Day, Senator Peter Welch visited Savage View Farms on Wednesday. The hundred-year-old family farm is set to receive nearly half a million dollars through a federal program. The investments into farms continue in Vermont, with the money going towards the preservation of the Savage View Farms in Grand Isle.

“We want to make some contribution to help our dairy economy be strong and for our environment to be clean and make it possible for the Savage View Farm to be going on for more generations,” said Welch.

The Rural Energy for America Program funds small farm owners to give them a hand financially. The program will provide Savage View Farms with the financial support it needs to continue its operations.

Dwight Bullis, owner of Savage View Farm, expressed the importance of the farm’s existence in Vermont’s landscape. “I feel that it’s real important that there are farms in Vermont because of the landscape. Without the farms, it wouldn’t look like it does.”

The farm has been in the hands of the Bullis family since Dwight’s grandfather owned the farm in the 1920s. However, Bullis said a lot has changed since then. “There’s not really any farms around now. I’m the only one in Grand Isle and there used to be 10-15. That’s not necessarily the best thing.”

Welch’s visit to the farm was accompanied by a group of sixth-grade students from Grand Isle Middle School. The students were interested in how the money will make a difference.

“I think it’s great that they’re helping these farms to stay cleaner and help the cows because that’s where we get a lot of food in Vermont,” said Addison, a sixth-grade student at Grand Isle Middle School.

“Respect the farmers as well as you can and put love into their farms so they can put loves onto our tables,” added Maggie, another sixth-grade student.

The next generation also understands the financial difficulties faced by farmers. Landen, a sixth-grade student at Grand Isle Middle School, said, “Actually, they have a lot of financial problems like that so I can understand how that is.”

The Rural Energy for America Program will help ensure that farms like Savage View Farms can continue to provide fresh food for future generations.