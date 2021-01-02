UVMMC delivers first baby of the year

The Green Mountain State’s first baby of the year came into the world in Burlington.

On the first day of 2021, one family at the University of Vermont Medical Center welcomed their little loved one into the world.

Nora Hoffman was born at 12:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day. This is Amy and Brady Hoffman’s first child. They fell in love with the meaning behind Nora’s name.

“It means light, brightness and honor, and we just thought it would be the perfect match for her,” Amy Hoffman said.

The couple’s due date was this coming Monday, January 4, but Nora had other ideas.

“She just decided to enter the world on New Year’s Day, and we’re so grateful because it is such a great 2021 gift and it’s such a hard year for 2020 and it’s just amazing that she’s here, and we get to meet her and have her in the world,” Amy Hoffman said.

After waiting nine months to meet her, the couple says it’s surreal.

“I am overwhelmed with joy, and just excitement,” Brady Hoffman said. “I mean to have my baby girl and my partner be absolutely fantastic and strong and amazing in every way. I could not have hoped for more.”

The hospital still doesn’t allow family members in yet.

“It was just the three of us that were having the experience so we are just connecting with family on facetimes and Zoom meetings and just that is what we have to do right now and that is perfectly fine,” Amy Hoffman said.

Amy said she felt safe at UVMMC.

“We have just been kind of checking in with what the COVID protocols are, what we needed to do, and they made us feel really secure so we didn’t even necessarily have to worry,” Amy Hoffman said.

Nora represents not only a bright beginning to 2021, but hope for the year.

“It’s a new day, and a pretty bright day,” Brady Hoffman said.

The couple told me they hope their family members can meet baby Nora in person soon.