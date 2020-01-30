Vermont Farm Show reaches high point with Capital Cook-Off

Vermont state senators cooked up a storm in Essex Junction Wednesday night, along with members of the House and employees of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. The three groups squared off with each other in the Capital Cook-Off during the annual Vermont Farm Show. “We’re asking the teams to make one sweet and one savory dish using maple syrup,” agriculture development market specialist Alissa Matthews said. “Everybody loves maple syrup on their pancakes, but we have hundreds of value-added businesses in the state that are doing amazing things with maple syrup.”

The teams, comprised of four adults each, had some younger experts from the Milton School District assisting them. “Their Junior Iron Chef team has joined us and is helping all the teams so they can compete to take home the silver platter,” Matthews said.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman was part of the panel of judges that voted the Agency of Agriculture team as the winner. The cook-off takes place on Consumer Night at the Farm Show, an occasion not limited to eating and drinking. Along with food and beverages, the Farm Show’s ‘Buy It Local’ Market offers hemp, wool and CBD products, among other things.

Vendor Chris Sims from Ash Grove Farm in Jericho includes, with each bundle of wool yarn that she sells, a written introduction to the sheep that produced the yarn. “I think it’s a neat connection for people to see that there’s a direct link between the farm animals that I raise and the clothing, and this is a good venue to be able to do that,” she said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of people and having a great time.”

Sims said events like the Farm Show offer valuable opportunities to network. “Farming is a lonely business, and to talk to someone who understands what I go through every day — you know, it’s the mud and the cold and the snow and the manure, and then you get pretty stuff — they all understand that, and it’s kinda fun to chat with people,” she said.

The Vermont Food Show continues Thursday at the Champlain Valley Expo from 9:00 until 4:00, including a Vermont dairy industry seminar from 10:00 until noon.