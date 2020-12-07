Vermont federal unemployment programs set to expire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Department of Labor is reminding individuals receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and/or Extended Benefits (EB), funded through the CARES Act, that those programs are set to expire at the end of the calendar year with the last payable week being the week ending December 26.

According to the Department of Labor, Vermont will likely trigger off its Extended Benefits program in the coming weeks as the unemployment rate continues to drop. The loss of both PEUC and EB will significantly reduce the number of payable weeks under the regular UI program.

The Department can and will continue to process claims and issue benefit payments from these programs even after the final week, as long as the eligible week occurred prior to the last week of the program.

“I, and the Department, are very disappointed to have to make this announcement, as it had been our hope that Congress would act to extend these benefits; however, with no relief in sight, we unfortunately need to shift our focus to ensuring claimants have a plan in place for transitioning off of benefits and back to work,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “For many, the loss of these benefits could amount to hundreds of dollars each week and will put claimants and their families at risk. With that, our staff is working hard to ensure that impacted individuals have other avenues of support made available to them.”

Claimants who are able to look for work should do so voluntarily to ensure a minimal impact when these programs end. Additionally, claimants should also be prepared for the Department to reactivate the currently suspended work search requirements in the coming weeks as a proactive way to move individuals who are able to work, back into the labor force.

Impacted claimants may find additional support services, such as housing assistance, fuel and heating assistance, and food assistance by contacting Vermont 2-1-1.

More information about the Department of Labor and unemployment insurance can be found on the Department’s website at www.labor.vermont.gov.