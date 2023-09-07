Being outdoors during a heat wave is challenging for everyone, but firefighters spend hours at the scene of a fire, clad in gear weighing nearly 50 pounds.

The Williston Fire Department helped Richmond firefighters battle a blaze earlier this week, when, thankfully, said Williston Fire Captain Prescott Nadeau, temperatures were milder.

“We had emergency crews on scene. Doing that normally is very taxing on our bodies. Doing that in 90 plus degree heat is very taxing and is a cause for concern,” Nadeau said.

According to Nadeau, staying hydrated is a priority.

“Each fire truck carries up to five gallons of water,” he said. “As soon as we have the ability to do so, we take our gear off. We want to make sure we get rehydrated. When you’re in a high-stress environment, we want to get ourselves back to where we can serve the public.”

Williston firefighters see a surge in calls after several days of extreme heat, Nadeau said.

“People often don’t realize that the temperatures at night normally go down to a place where our bodies can recover.” he said. “People are getting air conditioning, they’re staying hydrated. During heat waves, that sometimes doesn’t occur.”

Nadeau said “one of the scariest things” is responding to calls that involve young children, including pediatric patients, and forgotten pets. Five minutes in a vehicle, he said, “can be extremely detrimental to our pets.” He recommends leaving valuables like your phone or purse in the backseat as a reminder.

Nadeau also advises pet owners to walk their pets on grassy areas rather than pavement or asphalt, which can be harmful to animals.

As the heat wave continues, the department’s message is to prioritize safety, stay hydrated and remember the well-being of your pets and little ones during these scorching conditions.