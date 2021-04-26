Vermont Fish and Wildlife creates mobile app to help people get outdoors safely

Across the country outdoor recreation has exploded. Vermont Fish and Wildlife created a mobile app to help people get outdoors more, safely.

The app, “Vermont Outdoors”, connects people with department lands, fish and wildlife regulations, as well as up-to-date COVID guidance.

“The goal of the project was to get information out to people, get it in their hands” Lands and Facilities Administrator, Mike Wichrowski said.

The project was paid for with Federal Cares Act funding to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. This week, you can expect new additions. A variety of maps will provide directions to ramps and fishing locations.

“You can zoom in on a county or a town and find out what features we have there,” Wichrowski said. “So you can very quickly find out there’s a fish and wildlife boat ramp here or a wildlife management area.”

You can even find out the different types of fish in the water.

“Within the app you can find out what fish species you may be able to catch, so it might have a long list of a dozen fish that you are bound to catch,” Wichrowski said.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Project Coordinator Chris Saunders said fishing license sales increased 27% in 2019.

“And our 2020 sales added up being the highest we have had since 1992,” Saunders said.

Right now license sales are on track to stay consistent with last year’s numbers.

“We have approximately 40,000 folks and that includes people who have bought fishing licenses and those who have a combo which is both hunting and fishing licenses,” Saunders said.

Saunders has fished his entire life. He believes you don’t have to go far for the hobby, and the app will show you that.

“Every one of us is close to quality good fishing right by your house,” Saunders said. “Doesn’t matter if you are in Burlington, Brattleboro or the Northeast Kingdom, we all have water really close to us.”

The app can be downloaded in the app store and it is free.