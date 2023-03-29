Vermont Fish and Wildlife recently hosted a hunting instructor safety course, aimed at teaching future hunters how to enjoy the outdoors safely.

Nearly 25 students attended the Hunter Safety Instructor Training Course at South Burlington City Hall. I spoke with current instructors and those aspiring to become instructors to learn more about hunter safety.

The classroom was in session, as close to 350 volunteer hunter educators across the Green Mountain State certify around 3,500 students each year.

Nicole Meier, The Hunter Education Coordinator for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, explained, “We’re going through different kinds of actions, walking through the woods, and going through real-life hunting scenarios.”

Mike Frisbee, a volunteer instructor, demonstrated the proper handling of a firearm, saying, “I would hand a firearm to you. I would tell you action open, safety on, unloaded, and then I’d hand it to you.”

For many hunters, the woods of Vermont are a cherished escape, with over 70% of the state being woodland. Frisbee says, “Every minute I could, I spend out in the woods. You become part of the woods. There is nothing else. You become part of the woods.” Alex Marinelli, one of the students looking to become an instructor, explained, “Being outside is kind of like going to church. It’s quiet and calm, and you’re there late at night, and it’s peaceful.” Randall Barrows, a chief instructor, added, “To me, being outside enjoying nature, I love nature.”

Hunting can be a way for families and friends to bond. Barrows shared, “I took my daughter hunting last year with me… got all dressed up in camo. We were listening to music on the way, and even now she remembers those specific songs. We have videos of us hunting, and I made us a memory, and we watch that almost every week now.” [Hunting with my father] meant everything. It doesn’t get better.” Mike echoed the sentiment, saying, “The commodity, the stories that we could share, the success we could share…it’s hard to explain because it’s very special.”

However, safety is of the utmost importance. Barrows knows about the importance of safety firsthand. He shared, “At the young ripe age of 17, I was involved in an incident where my partner got shot in the neck. And 41 years later, we’re still talking about it. If I can do my little bit to make sure nobody else has a problem while hunting in the recreation woods, I will until I can’t.”

Despite facing roadblocks initially, Barrows finds teaching to be fulfilling. He said, “The most fulfilling part is having a little 7- or 8-year-old thank you for teaching them, and then seeing them in the supermarket and them showing you a beautiful picture of a deer they shot.” Mike added, “Any opportunity to pay it forward and educate, that’s what I love.”

Those who completed the course over the weekend will go out in the field with a featured instructor before they can teach their own course.