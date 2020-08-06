Vermont Fish & Wildlife to hold public hearings on regulation changes

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board will hold public hearings later this month on proposed changes to turkey hunting regulations and reporting requirements for big game hunting.

Proposed changes to turkey hunting include amending the shot size restriction to allow smaller shots and establishing a novice turkey hunting season similar to the youth turkey hunting weekend.

Big game changes would include allowing the Commissioner to authorize hunters to report turkey and deer electronically, by phone, or any other method. It would also allow the Commissioner to allow electronic reporting of moose and bear in an emergency.

A full list of the proposed changes can be found on the VT Fish & Wildlife website.

The hearings will be held online August 24 and 25 via Zoom. They will begin at 6:30 pm.

August 24 meeting link / August 25 meeting link