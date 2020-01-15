Vermont Fish & Wildlife tours State to educate public on coyotes

WINOOSKI, Vt. – Vermont Fish and Wildlife has been touring the State to inform the public about the important role coyotes play in the ecosystem.

On Tuesday, Dr. David Person detailed his 22 years of research on coyotes and wolves in Alaska with dozens of Vermonters in attendance.

Speakers said coyotes are viewed as a polarizing species because many feel they compete for deer or pose a safety risk.

Wildlife Biologist Kimberly Royar said a similar attitude lead to a bounty on wolves in the 1600s that eventually lead to their extinction in the region. Royar is also the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Furbearer Project Leader.

“It’s a very nuanced topic,” Royar said. “You really need to have some time to go into depth about a lot of the science behind how coyotes got here, what their genetic makeup is and how they fit into the current ecosystem.”

Coyotes can be hunted any time of the year in Vermont. Fish and Wildlife believes exterminating them would cause habitat loss while potentially eliminating other natural predators.

Vermont’s coyote population fluctuates between 4500 and 8,000 coyotes.