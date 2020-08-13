Vermont Food-bank to receive federal funding for upgrades to Barre facility

BARRE, VT- The Vermont Food-bank is set to receive half a million dollars in grant money from the USDA.

Those funds will be used to upgrade their Barre facility with new infrastructure, increased broadband capabilities, and purchase new operational assets. A new forklift, pickup truck, expanded storage racking and teleconferencing equipment are just some of the upgrades being made.

FEMA estimates that one in three Vermonters are facing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

Nicole Whalen, director of communications and public affairs for the food-bank says this grant couldn’t have come at a better time. “During a typical year we distribute about 11 or 12 million pounds of food, and just between March and the end of July this year, we’ve distributed 10 million. So we’ve done almost an entire years worth of distribution in just a matter of the last several months.”

Whalen says these upgrades will immensely help their workers meet growing demands.