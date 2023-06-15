The Summer Food Service Program that aims to feed the stomachs of children in need will be returning this summer.

The Vermont program uses federal money and is run through the Vermont Agency of Education.

The goal of the program is to make sure no child goes hungry and that they have access to nutritious meals.

Some students depend on school meals throughout the year and are left looking for food during the summer.

The program targets kids in lower income communities, but the program is open to all children 18 years or younger.

Sites where meals are served include schools, parks, libraries and housing areas and families can pick up multiple meals depending on the site.

Last summer close to 800,000 school meals were served to children across Vermont.

State officials encourage students and families to take advantage of the program.

“This again helps kids have that carefree summer that we really want them to have, ensure they don’t have learning loss over the summer months and that they have good access to nutrition and that they’re not worried about where they’re going to get their meals during the summer,” said Child Nutrition Program State Director Rosie Krueger.

Children who are over 18 years old but are determined to be disabled by the state are also eligible.

Families can find meal sites by calling 211 or online at the USDA site finder.