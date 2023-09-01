The lone Thursday of the Champlain Valley Fair’s ten-day run was Vermont Foodbank Day. It serves as a helping hand for one of the organizations supporting large numbers of Vermonters after the July flooding.

Until 2:00 p.m., anyone arriving at the gates in Essex Junction with two non-perishable food items to donate was admitted for free. Anyone bringing two more items than that also earned a $10 discount on a ride bracelet.

“It makes me feel like the fair is contributing to what our community needs,” Kyle Polhemus said. “This is a huge endorsement of just how important it is for people to contribute and help out in a tough time.”

Polhemus operates the fair’s horse tent. The flooding left six feet of water in her basement in Jeffersonville and four feet of it throughout her house.

She had to evacuate all ten of her horses. The community has helped her considerably, and she’s grateful for everyone that was willing to show support for the Vermont Foodbank.

“I lost my electricity, I lost all the food in my refrigerator and I needed food,” she said. “They had a beautiful emergency shelter set up in the Cambridge Elementary School, so I benefited directly from that.”

Thursday was also College Night at the fair. Any currently enrolled college students got in for free by showing a valid student ID card.

“I think it’s pretty cool! I kind of dragged my friend here,” UVM junior Lily Felten said. “We just came here on a whim.”

Hip-hop superstar Ludacris is the most notable feature of Friday’s schedule at the fair. He’s performing live at the grandstand at 7:00.