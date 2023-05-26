A decades-long mission to feed hungry Vermonters just got a little bit easier for the state’s largest food bank.

Thursday evening, the Vermont Foodbank revealed some brand new renovations to its main distribution center in Barre, and held an open house to show it off. The renovations feature upgrades to the food bank’s kitchen and storage areas, including a brand new freezer and cooler that’s 4,000 square feet larger than the organization’s previous one. The food bank also added two new loading docks to the distribution center, and reconfigured the layout of their production area.

Vermont Foodbank officials say they’re excited by the changes, and think they should make the food bank more efficient and effective.

“We’re in a beautiful new space, and a much more efficient and effective space for the work we do,” said John Sayles, Vermont Foodbank’s Chief Executive Officer. “We demolished our 1,000 square foot freezer-cooler and built a 5,000 square foot freezer and cooler, which holds probably, because it’s taller, about six times the amount of food.”

And the timing couldn’t have been better.

Sayles says the food bank is helping more Vermonters with food insecurity right now than ever before, as people are struggling with inflation and issues brought on by the pandemic.

“More people are coming for food assistance across the state now than at the peak of COVID,” Sayles said.

Many people with the food bank and its partner organizations across Vermont are excited by the improvements, but arguably the most excited is one of the food bank’s longest-tenured workers, Julie-Ann Graves, who currently serves as their Chief Financial Officer.

Graves has been with the Vermont Foodbank for nearly 20 years now, helping the organization serve millions of meals over that time. In fact, you might remember her from a year ago when she won our station’s 2022 Remarkable Women of the Year contest for her work with the food bank.

Now only months away from retirement, Graves says it’s fulfilling to see the food bank she loves get such significant upgrades.

“I have have put my heart and soul into the Vermont Foodbank,” Graves said. “So to be part of this work, to make it happen for families, has been very rewarding.”

The Vermont Foodbank is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and has more than 320 partners across the state where they send their food.