In less than a month, online sports betting will be up and running in Vermont, and people are already pre-registering for the January 11 launch. In the meantime, the state says its working to install safeguards.

This is the first time Vermont has dedicated funding for responsible gaming programs, and some of the money generated from sports gambling will go to that fund.

The Green Mountain State is just under a month away from allowing online wagering, and Governor Phil Scott says it’s a welcome change.

“Every one of our neighboring states have already legalized, and as a state with a lot of tourism, many visitors come to Vermont and would have placed bets but couldn’t, leading to lost revenue from our state,” says Gov. Scott.

Vermont is bringing in DraftKings and FanDuel on January 11, and Fanatics Sportsbook will launch toward the end of January or early February. The state can earn up to $7 million in revenue; for that to happen, operators will pay $550,000 in fees, plus 31% to 33% of money wagered.

Looking to New Hampshire, which legalized sports betting in 2019, the Granite State earned $2.3 million in 2020, growing to over $36 million by the end of FY23.

Vermont’s market is estimated to reach maturity after 5 years. Money earned will go toward the state’s general fund, plus a sum going to problem-gambling prevention.

Department of Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight says the department is keeping a focus on responsible betting, holding operators to strict guidelines.

“Limiting this to people 21 years and older, not permitting the use of credit cards, not allowing wagers on Vermont collegiate sports unless they are in a tournament, prohibiting operators from depicting underage persons in their advertising, not allowing betting on sports whose participants are primarily under the age of 18,” notes Knight.

Through a partnership with the Department of Mental Health, awareness and education resources will be offered.

“Educating players about what responsible gaming looks like, responsible gaming practices such as setting limits, allowing a self-exclusion list,” says Knight.

Knight adds that Vermonters will be responsible for declaring their own winnings when tax season rolls around.