Vermont game warden awarded ‘Officer of the Year’

Sgt. Warden Robert Currier is the first Vermont game warden to receive the ‘Officer of the Year’ award from the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association.

The award is considered one of the highest honors for a game warden. An international panel of conservation law experts make their selection from a pool of nominees across the United States and Canada.

Colleagues said Currier is a “competent, determined and successful investigator,” and that the quantity and quality of his big game cases back that up.

“It’s very humbling to be the first Vermont game warden to win this, it’s really a great honor for me to receive,” Currier said. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my supervisor and my peers recognizing the work I do day in and day out. If not for them nominating me, I wouldn’t receive this award.”

Lieutenant Carl Wedin, Currier’s supervisor, said he’s an outstanding all-around game warden.

“Robert is a warden that others look to for assistance as well as look up to,” Wedin said. “Day to day, he proves he is a true professional.”