Vermont Girl Scout spreads Christmas cheer among nursing home residents

A local Girl Scout is making sure seniors aren’t forgotten this holiday season. Twelve-year-old Olivia Coolidge made and stuffed Christmas stockings for all the residents at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville, New York.

Olivia originally planned on making 25 stockings, but with the help of fundraising within the community, she was able to make 88, and give them to all the residents.

She first learned about the loneliness of nursing home residents after visiting her grandmother at various nursing homes when she was younger. Oliva said during the pandemic she doesn’t want people to feel alone during the holiday season.

“I hope they felt happy knowing someone is still thinking about them even if they can’t see their family,” Olivia said. “It makes me feel really good and very happy about what I did.”

Olivia plans to make Easter baskets for seniors and double her stocking fundraiser in 2021.