The Vermont Republican Party will not offer any support in the general election campaign for the state’s lone U.S. House seat to Liam Madden, the winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary for that seat.

In a statement published Saturday, Vermont Republican Party chair Paul Dame wrote in part:

“Our State Committee met this morning, and after a lot of deliberation the committee decided at this time that the state party would not commit any resources toward his campaign due to his unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress.”

Dame has confirmed via telephone that the passage refers to Madden, who defeated Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio in the Republican primary. The Marine Corps veteran from Bellows Falls works in the renewable energy sector and says that he identifies as an independent.