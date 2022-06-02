With Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy retiring at the end of the year, his seat is open for the first time since 1974. Three candidates to succeed him made their cases to Vermonters Thursday in a live Republican primary debate on VPR and Vermont PBS.

The first topic of debate was gun control. As soon as it was brought up, the Senate hopefuls wasted no time differentiating themselves from one another.

“I support the Second Amendment,” U.S. Army veteran Gerald Malloy of Weathersfield said. “Vermont has red flag (laws). Vermont has background checks. I think that what’s in place now is adequate. I’m not looking for additional gun control laws.”

“We do need red flag laws passed nationally,” former Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said. “They work; they have worked in Vermont. We just had the red flag laws intercept a potential shooting in Montpelier.”

“This state has been safe so far, and been held safe, from mass shootings, and we need to preserve the Second Amendment,” investment banker Myers Mermel of Manchester said. “I don’t think we need to take guns away from innocent people.”

The candidates also staked out different positions regarding the future of abortion rights.

“If Roe v. Wade is overturned, nothing will change in Vermont in terms of access to abortion,” Nolan said. “If it is upheld, nothing will change. If it is overturned, I will take action to preserve the right outlined in Roe v. Wade, which is a first-trimester right.”

“I am pro-life,” Malloy said. “That issue should go to the states, respectively, and the people. At that point I would, as a citizen, vote how I felt. For instance, actions like Prop 5 and Article 22, which I am against.”

“I’m a Christian, and as a matter of faith, my family’s pro-life,” Mermel said. “But I understand there’s a plebiscite, Prop 5. It’s most likely that people will accept it. I’m not going to make ethical, moral, spiritual and theological decisions for people. I don’t want them to make those decisions for me.”

Mermel sought New York’s lieutenant governorship in 2010. In Thursday’s debate, he sought something of a middle ground between Nolan and Malloy.

“The Republican Party is divided,” Mermel said. “Half the party wants to embrace (Democratic) policies, like Christina (Nolan), and the other half wants to embrace Republican policies of a hundred years ago. Neither way will work.”

“The answers don’t lie in the extremes in this country,” Nolan said. “They lie in independent thinking, doing the right thing, following your conscience and working with the other party. I will always have that in my heart. (Democratic) Congressman (Peter) Welch votes with the extreme left wing of his party 100% of the time.”

“This is about saving America from becoming a welfare nation, dependent on stimulus, as government chips away at our rights,” Malloy said. “That’s not what this veteran has served for.”

The Democratic U.S. Senate hopefuls will debate live on VPR and Vermont PBS next Wednesday, June 8. The primary election is on Tuesday, August 9.