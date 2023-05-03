Montpelier, VT – In recent weeks, a number of high-priced bills at the statehouse that could soon be getting the veto pen have garnered the governor’s attention.

Within Vermont’s Statehouse, there are two opposing perspectives: improving paid family leave, childcare, climate goals, and housing crises gradually without raising taxes, or the alternative of raising taxes and fees to fund new state programs, a proposal backed by many Democrats that could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott stated, “I firmly believe we can take positive steps in all these areas without raising taxes and fees.”



“Good governance means having departments throughout state government that are fully funded and are able to meet the needs of Vermonters that they are serving,” State Representative Emily Kornheiser of Brattleboro said in a statement.

Nearing the end of the 2023 session, the mindset and divide between the two sides has become even more clear.

Vermont may soon have new universal paid family and medical leave and childcare programs that could potentially strain the wallets of its residents.

“We both have plans for childcare and paid family leave. My plans land in between where the house and senate differ. It could be part of the compromise,” said Scott.

But many legislators say this high-priced programs will be the leap Vermonters need, and what they have asked for.

“We heard you, we’re listening, and now we’re acting,” said State Representative Theresa Wood of Waterbury.

Governor Scott’s disagreement with the 72-hour gun-purchasing waiting period and his impending veto of the affordable heat act on Thursday add to the ongoing stalemate on solutions for gun violence and climate change.

“I have some real issues with the constitutionality of the waiting period,” said Scott.

His administration also don’t see eye to eye with the Senate’s change to their housing bill that cut down on zoning reform, easing the building process on less than one percent of the state’s land.

State Senator Chris Bray from Middlebury said, “this says ‘okay, we have developed areas with additional planning already done. Let’s see how much we can get done in those places.'”

“We really feel the gravity of the housing crisis and with the moment we are in, there should be more Act 250 reform,” said Josh Hanford, the VT Housing and Community Development Commissioner.