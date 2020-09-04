Vermont governor releases order on public safety reform

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks at a news conference on Thursday in Essex Junction, where he said he supported an impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order to accelerate a series of reforms of the state’s public safety services.

The order released Friday by the governor also begins a process to initiate what Scott calls a comprehensive, ongoing discussion with state residents — especially those from historically marginalized communities, about how law enforcement can best serve the needs of the community.

The initiative includes seven short-term priorities, including uniform statewide policies for the use of force and police body cameras.

It also makes three proposals for the 2021 legislature, including a law to control use-of-force investigations and reviews, a universal reporting system for misconduct allegations and the creation of models for community oversight.