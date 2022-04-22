Burlington, VT — The Vermont Green Football Club single game tickets are now on sale for the club’s Historic Hope Opener. The game will kick off at UVM’s Virtue Field on May 28th at 2:00 pm, where the Vermont Green FC will face Black Rock FC.

“From day one, we set out to build a club that Vermonters could be proud of. We’re so excited to begin ticket sales for our very first home match, when we’ll finally see the squad out there competing for the community. It would be a dream come true to see the stands packed at Virtue Field.” said club co-founder Patrick Infurna.

Tickets for the Historic Home Opener costs $14 for adults and $8 for youth and can be purchased here. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale at a later date. Season tickets, which will allow fans entry into all home games, are $65 for adults, $35 for youth, and $35 for the special “Spread The Love” season ticket donation.