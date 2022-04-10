Vermont Green FC hosted open tryouts on Sunday morning at Virtue Field in Burlington, Vermont. Vermont Green FC is Vermont’s first male soccer pre-professional team since the Vermont Voltage in 2014.

The Vermont Voltage was based out of St. Albans and they began its inaugural season in 1997. The team originally played in the USL Second Division but moved to the Premier Developmental League in 1999. The team saw several promising seasons in the early 2000’s. They finished first in the Northeast Division regular season standings in 2002 and 2003. Nevertheless, the team failed to take home a championship.

Vermont Green FC’s roster features players from all around the country and even from around the world. But the team does boast several UVM men’s soccer players.

“Being able to play on Virtue [Field] is really special,” UVM men’s senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira says.

“The fans in Virtue [Field] is something we love during the college season so to be doing it in the summer is special for us,” UVM men’s sophomore midfielder Daniel Dacella says.

Vermont Green FC will join the Northeast Division of the USL League Two. College soccer players can maintain their collegiate eligibility while playing in this league. According to Vermont Green FC’s website, more than 70% of players drafted in the MLS Superdraft since 2010 have experience playing in the USL League Two. This makes playing for Vermont Green FC that more lucrative to players like Dacella.

“The ultimate goal is to be in the MLS Super draft and I hope Vermont Green FC could help develop my game and make me in the draft one day,” says Dacella.

Vermont Green FC has been very vocal about promoting social justice and sustainability. Vermont Green co-founder Keil Corey believes these to be top priorities for his club.

“[We are thinking about] how we [can] use this platform to advance good work on climate change and social justice issues,” co-founder Keil Corey says.

Vermont Green FC’s mission resonates with its coaches and players.

“We’re trying to get that message across through soccer and push what’s really important about the club,” Vermont Green FC’s assistant coach Chris Taylor says.

“This club has a greater goal in mind and it’s not about football,” says Dacella. “There’s greater issues. The social issues that we’re fighting for and [being] environmentally friendly is something special.”

According to their website, Vermont Green FC are 1% for the planet members. Members of this Burlington non-profit organization donate 1% of their annual profits to non-profit organizations that strive to better the environment. Vermont Green FC are also participants of the Anti Racism Soccer Club (ARSC). The ARSC is committed to holding soccer clubs accountable through adherence to their 10-point plan.

Their season will kick off on Sunday, May 15 against Boston City FC. They will host their first game at Virtue Field in Burlington Vermont on May 28. Their opponent will be Black Rock FC. Their season will run through at least mid July. Tickets can be ordered on Vermont Green FC’s website.