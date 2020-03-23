Vermont grocers’ group: Shop for 2 weeks, not 2 months

A business group representing Vermont retailers is asking grocery stores to set designated hours for people who are more vulnerable to the novel cornavirus.

At Monday’s news briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic, Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retailers & Grocers Association, said consumers who are hoarding food, paper products and other supplies “hurt the ability of our neighbors to remain safe and healthy as well.

“It is imperative that we revert to how we used to shop,” she said. “We ask that you don’t hoard. We ask that you shop for two weeks, which is recommended by the [Centers for Disease Control].”

Sigrist said retailers should also consider establishing curbside delivery to shoppers in an effort to protect other customers and store employees. According to the association’s website, more than 80 retailers in the state have established alternative procedures for customers aimed at reducing the risk of the virus’ spread.