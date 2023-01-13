New numbers indicate inflation may be declining, but grocery stores across Vermont still have steep prices for some staple food items.

The cost of a dozen eggs has risen substantially within the last couple months. The demand for eggs increased into the new year.

The owner of Fern Bridge Farm, Kelly Otty, says the supplies it takes to maintain a flock of chickens have a high cost. “For us it’s primarily grain prices, feed costs, which I know for a lot of other local farmers that I’ve talked to it’s the same for them,” said Otty.

The rising cost of supplies are impacting farms across the country. At Fern Bridge Farm, the cost of a fifty-pound bag of chicken feed has risen nearly 50% since 2019. These extra incurred costs are requiring farmers and distributors to raise their prices.

“We raised our prices once during the pandemic and we’ve actually been talking about probably having to raise them again if prices don’t stabilize,” said Otty.

The Vermont Food Bank has seen a dramatic price increase of 200% in 2022 from Vermont egg producers. Another contributing factor to the price increase is the Avian Influenza outbreak.

“That’s really resulted in 5% to 10% of the egg laying population having to be put down, so demand is up and supply is unfortunately down right now,” said Erin Sigrist, the President of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association.

“Thankfully for us, we haven’t seen that on our farm,” said Otty. Otty adds that many large-scale farms don’t always raise chickens from eggs and get their flocks from hatcheries in regions that have been hit the hardest with Avian Influenza.

“December they were fairly high, but they’ve gone down a little bit since the end of December, I think that we’ll continue to see that,” said Sigrist.