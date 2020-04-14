Vermont reported 4 new virus cases Monday, one more death

Vermont health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as one more death, bringing the total number of people in Vermont who have died to 28.

Vermont officials have been cautiously optimistic they are approaching the peak of the outbreak since internal models suggested the state’s mitigation efforts, including a stay-at-home order for residents, were working. Monday’s case count was the lowest number of new cases in one day since March 18.

At Monday’s press briefing, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said while the trend in new cases per day was pointing downward, only time will tell if it’s a “sustained phenomenom.”

“The number of new cases per day is getting smaller,” he said. “It seems to be approaching, if you will, a plateau.”

Levine noted that, unlike many other states, Vermont’s general population has yet to see a major outbreak. Spikes in the data, he said, are largely the result of outbreaks at group-living facilities, including Birchhwood Terrace and Burlington Health & Rehab, two nursing homes that account for roughly 100 total cases.

Eight residents of Burlington Health & Rehab have died, and three people have died at Pinecrest in Essex, a 50-and-older apartment complex.

Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton has also seen a spike in cases. Testing completed this week identified 32 inmates and 16 staff members with the virus.

The Vermont Department of Health’s outbreak response teams are monitoring COVID-19 cases at eight nursing homes or senior-living centers, including Pinecrest, Burlington Health & Rehab and Birchwood Terrace.