Vermont has 11 new coronavirus cases Sunday for second straight day

Sunday was the second consecutive day that Vermont reported 11 new cases of coronavirus. Seven of them were in Chittenden County. Windsor County had two, while Addison County and Grand Isle County each had one. The Green Mountain State has had 1,868 positive cases out of nearly 173,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,659 people have recovered. No patients are currently in a hospital anywhere in the state.

Our New Hampshire coverage area — Grafton County and Sullivan County — had no new infections. The two counties remained at 164 total cases and 65 total cases, respectively, with one death in each. Fifty-five new patients throughout the Granite State made for a statewide total of 9,143 cases out of nearly 294,000 tests. One death in Hillsborough County brought New Hampshire’s death toll to 456 people, while 8,002 patients have recovered.

There were no case updates available Sunday from anywhere in our portion of New York’s North Country, which is Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.