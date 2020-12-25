Vermont health commissioner briefs state on vaccine rollout

Governor Phil Scott’s Administration is counting ten months since the start of the pandemic in Vermont. On Thursday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine talked more about the vaccine.

Levine says the state is seeing frequent shipments but distributing doses at a steady pace to account for those in Priority Group 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facilities. Vermonters in good health and not in the first phases will be eligible for the vaccine in the next several months.

Already, Vermont has received over 21,700 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is a huge and logistically complex undertaking. Perhaps the most complicated nationwide — never mind statewide — immunization effort since the early 20th century,” said Dr. Levine.

More than 6300 of those doses – or 30 percent — have already been administered, what he calls a feat.

“Some people will say only 30% and others will say that’s pretty impressive considering there was now vaccine on the planet two weeks ago,” said Dr. Levine.

Levine explains it will take some time to vaccinate the first priority groups, given the large numbers of people in them.

“They can’t just schedule all the employees from one section at one time because if they get side effects and have to miss a day or two of work…They can’t do that to their workforce,” said Dr. Levine.

He adds, long term care facilities must also get consent from residents’ family members. In the meantime, Dr. Levine plans to create mass vaccination events once vaccines are more widely available.

“Our medical community has joined with us and partnered with us in being creative about other ways to get vaccine to the people as opposed to get people to the vaccine.”

Soon, Vermonters will be able get their vaccine by setting up an appointment with their primary care doctor, pharmacist, or at their district health office. However, Dr. Levine advises the state to refrain from calling their doctors to ask when they will receive the vaccine. He says, that information will be made readily available across multiple platforms in the coming months.

“As more vaccine arrives in Vermont and as more people are vaccinated, the risk within our own borders will grow smaller and smaller.”

The Department of Health is now allowing Vermonters to access vaccination numbers, including the number of those vaccinated and the number of doses administered in the state, which are updated every Wednesday at noon. Soon, these number will be broken down by age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

Levine touted Vermont’s effort in maintaining the lowest new case rate, the lowest positivity rate, and lowest death rate in the continental US. He encourages everyone in the Green Mountain State to continue doing their part.