Vermont health department seeks people who attended events for COVID testing

The Vermont Health Department is looking for people who attended two Halloween parties and others who participated in a bowling league so they can be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The department says contact tracers have been unsuccessful in getting all the information they need about the people who attended the Oct. 31 parties in Marshfield and Milton. They are also looking for people who took part in bowling leagues at Spare Time in Colchester on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

People who attended those events should be tested and follow public health guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus, the department said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the state’s ability to contain the spread of the virus relies heavily on the cooperation of Vermonters who have tested positive and their close contacts.

“But when the contact tracing team is not getting the information it needs, then people who may have been exposed to the virus and don’t know it might be unintentionally transmitting it to others,” Levine said. “That’s how an outbreak starts.”

The Health Department reported 72 cases Wednesday and another 109 cases Thursday ─ the highest number reported since the start of the pandemic. The surge in new cases increases the risk to Vermonters significantly, Levine said. State officials say the rising number of clusters and outbreaks can be linked to Vermonters traveling out of state and to social gatherings where masking and physical distancing are not maintained.