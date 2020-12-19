Vermont health officials say COVID-19 cases plateau, as vaccine distribution continues

The number of new infections reported in Vermont has plateaued, but health officials say there isn’t enough evidence that would allow the state to loosen restrictions. Governor Phil Scott is asking residents to avoid holiday gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Because even though a plateau is promising news, the virus continues to spread among older, more at risk vermonters,” Governor Scott said.

Vermont saw two more deaths Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 107.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine wants Vermonters to keep in mind that not all deaths occur in nursing homes.

“Some deaths occur outside of nursing homes and we shouldn’t always make the assumption because of outbreaks that’s where all of the deaths are,” Dr. Levine said.

High-risk health care workers started getting the Pfizer vaccine this week and staff and employees in long-term care facilities are expected to start getting the vaccine Monday.

“Everytime a Vermonter gets vaccinated all of us benefit,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine said the number of vaccines the state will receive depends on the state’s population, not on how many people have tested positive

“I guess we are relying on the government to have done this in an honorable fashion and take in the appropriate percent of the population and apply it fairly across 50 states,” Dr. Levine said.

Governor Scott said he’s concerned people will get a false sense of security from the vaccine and not continue following the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Especially after the first vaccination it is going to take a while to build up that immunity and you need that second shot, as a booster to make it 95% effective,” Governor Scott said.

Once high risk healthcare workers and long term care facility residents receive the vaccination, priority group 1B will be next. State officials are determining who will fall in that group in the coming weeks.

“But it will almost certainly involve some combination of people over 65 and people with chronic or immunocompromising conditions,” Dr. Levine said.