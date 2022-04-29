Vermont High School students march on the steps of the Vermont State House to raise awareness for climate change.

The rally for the planet is an annual event focused on building a more sustainable and environmentally friendly planet.

Hundreds of students called on lawmakers to pass initiatives. And State legislators took notice.

“My colleague’s in the building when they hear from young people in their communities saying do more on climate they listen,” says Vermont (D) Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas. “Because they recognize, these kids are gonna be here long after we’re gone and we need to make sure there is a planet for them to live from.”

One of these initiatives includes the Environmental Justice Bill.

“Something that is just as real as climate change is the way environmental and economic impacts are systemically placed onto communities that are already marginalized and oppressed,” says Essex senior Iris Hsiang.

If passed, Senate Bill 148 would create an advisory council and a mapping tool. Lawmakers argue the bill would reduce would reduce disproportionate environmental hazards from marginalized communities.

Following the rally, students had the chance to speak with state legislators.

“I think it’s beautiful to students interacting with their legislators because it’s democracy in action,” Hsiang says.

“I think Vermont specifically does a great job at making our legislator process pretty accessible to the average person and I think that’s worked really well in pushing legislator that other states can’t push,” says Montpelier senior Gabe Groveman.

But students don’t have to wait on the sidelines.

Environmental activist organizations like VPIRG had booths at the rally — and they’re hiring.

“This spring we hire 70-100 people to go door to door to talk to people about important issues,” says Assistant Director Talia Crowley. “Climate change is important. It’s people to take action. V-Pirg is a great way to do that.”

The youth lobby will continue discussions around climate change at a summit next month at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Other items on the agenda include racial and economic justice along with lowering the voting age.