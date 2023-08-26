With orange bags, gloves, and determination, the state of Vermont is tackling the aftermath of the flood, showing the true spirit of the community.

People of all ages and backgrounds statewide attended cleanup day to lend a hand.

“Everyone getting together to promote that, sends that sense of optimism and hope amongst everyone,” says Governor Phil Scott.

The cleanup initiative, supported by Green Up Vermont and Governor Phil Scott, is focusing on a number of cities and towns hit hardest by the floods.

Two of the cities included barre and Montpelier.

Governor Scott and his team spent much of the day picking up debris in various Vermont cities as well as helping to soil and replant dente park in barre.

The event also partnered with Subaru of New England, which donated $250,000 to the State’s ongoing flood recovery efforts.

Most of the money will help crews safely deconstruct and remove condemned structures for flood victims at no cost.

“We are really trying to get along the river corridor especially and a lot of the low-lying areas around town that are below the water level,” says Marek Zajac, a volunteer in charge of deploying volunteers.

Zajac adds, between fifty and one hundred volunteers showed up ready to get their hands dirty.

Local and out-of-state volunteers like Vanessa Matthies, an exchange student from Germany, say the urgency to help was immediate.

Matties says, “I just thought it would be my turn to help the community here and kind make a difference.”

Nancy Reid, a volunteer from the state’s capital emphasizes the importance of obtaining comradery during all the other recovery phases to come.

“it’s been really amazing watching the community come together, clean up, celebrate, grieve, all those things together,” Reid says.

However, Reid emphasizes, there seems to be a silver lining in all this as people are continuing to give their time as well as dig deep into their pockets to give back.

An additional $100,000 from the donations will go towards arts and music programs in schools across Vermont.

Governor Scott says, “We got a long road ahead, but we can all participate, one little job at a time.”

More information about how to get involved with clean up can be found on Green Up Vermont’s website.