Masking policies are being dialed back at hospitals across Vermont this week, as doctors say new cases of COVID-19 remain low entering the spring and summer.

Starting next Wednesday at the University of Vermont Medical Centers in Burlington, Berlin and Middlebury, masking requirements in public areas will be lifted for both patients and employees, and will return to pre-COVID visitation guidelines. Similar changes also went into effect this Wednesday at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Doctors say the only people still required to wear masks will be hospital employees who are providing direct patient care, essentially going back to the way it’s always been.

“Our providers and staff that are taking care of patients in patient care areas will still wear masks,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, President and Chief Operating Officer of the UVM Medical Center. “We’re very comfortable the policy that we’ve outlined will protect all of our patients, including our most vulnerable.”

For those who might not be comfortable with the change though, you do have a say in the matter. Officials at all four hospitals say they’ll still provide free masks for anybody who wants to wear one, and patients will be allowed to ask employees to mask-up for extra protection.