The Vermont House of Representatives approved a Senate-amended online sports betting bill Tuesday morning, which now awaits Governor Phil Scott’s signature.

The bill, which Governor Scott has shown interest in signing previously, will allow access to up to six online sportsbooks in Vermont, starting as early as Jan. 1, 2024.

“It’s going to be sent to Governor Scott who has said he’s very bullish on sports betting,” said Robert Linnehan, a Sports Betting Regulation Expert for XLMedia. “He’s said numerous times in the past that he would sign a sports betting bill if it came across his desk.”

Once signed, Vermont’s Department of Liquor and Lottery will begin working with up to six online sportsbooks to get everything set up by the new year.

“What happens now is Vermonters go across state lines and they bet in neighboring states legally,” said Wendy Knight, Commissioner of Vermont’s Department of Liquor and Lottery.

“They’re basically losing revenue to states that have legalized sports betting, and it’s not just revenue on sports bets, you know?” Linnehan said. “People go across the border, they may place a bet or two on their phones, and then they’re going out to eat, they’re going to stores.”

Officials also hope legalizing sports betting will put an end to the illegal gambling being done in Vermont.

“We don’t want Vermonters to continue to play illegally with the nefarious offshore websites,” said Knight.

While there is a lot of excitement surrounding the pending legalization, officials are being mindful of gambling addictions, and say some of the money the state will make from this will be put directly back into programs to help people with gambling problems.

“There’ll be a unified, integrated problem gambling program that the Department of Mental Health oversees that will be for any kind of gambling and gaming,” said Knight.

Linnehan adds a launch date of Jan. 1, 2024 is not the best timing since the college football and NFL seasons will be mostly finished by then. But on a positive note, it does make betting available in time for the Super Bowl and March Madness.

If the bill is signed by Governor Scott, Vermont will be the 38th state to legalize sports betting.